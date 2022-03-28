Analysts Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Target Price at $119.33

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,814. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $683,804,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 112.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after buying an additional 1,000,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $155.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,409. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $157.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.38 and its 200 day moving average is $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

