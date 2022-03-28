Analysts Set Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) PT at $12.33

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

RDUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.93. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Radius Health by 319.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 40.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 109.2% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 246,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 128,685 shares during the period.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

