Analysts Set Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Target Price at $28.55

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.55.

SCRYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Scor from €28.00 ($30.77) to €27.50 ($30.22) in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scor from €28.80 ($31.65) to €29.60 ($32.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.38. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

