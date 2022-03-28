Analyzing Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) & Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -2,701.52% -144.26% -63.14% Enovix N/A -144.79% -55.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Enovix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $4.60 million 51.14 -$124.22 million ($2.37) -1.84 Enovix N/A N/A -$125.87 million N/A N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eos Energy Enterprises and Enovix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 5 0 2.71 Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 324.31%. Enovix has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.22%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Enovix.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Enovix on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.