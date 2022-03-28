Analyzing Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and CRISPR Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finch Therapeutics Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CRISPR Therapeutics $914.96 million 5.20 $377.66 million $4.42 14.06

CRISPR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Finch Therapeutics Group.

Profitability

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finch Therapeutics Group N/A N/A N/A CRISPR Therapeutics 41.28% 16.21% 14.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Finch Therapeutics Group and CRISPR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics 0 5 10 0 2.67

Finch Therapeutics Group presently has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 480.86%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $129.83, suggesting a potential upside of 108.94%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Finch Therapeutics Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology. Its revolutionary gene editing technology-CRISPR/Cas9 allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow on October 31, 2013 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.