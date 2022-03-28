Analyzing Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and United Microelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $580,000.00 80.96 -$4.77 million ($0.79) -10.09 United Microelectronics $7.70 billion 3.05 $2.00 billion $0.83 11.37

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ideal Power and United Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 0 0 N/A United Microelectronics 1 2 4 1 2.63

United Microelectronics has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential downside of 22.67%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than Ideal Power.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -5.60% -18.05% -16.86% United Microelectronics 26.21% 21.72% 13.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Ideal Power on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power (Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

