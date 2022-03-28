Analyzing Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB – Get Rating) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and First Financial Northwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A First Financial Northwest 21.24% 7.66% 0.86%

Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kentucky Bancshares pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Northwest pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and First Financial Northwest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares $58.66 million 3.92 $11.70 million $2.08 18.54 First Financial Northwest $57.66 million 2.74 $12.25 million $1.29 13.43

First Financial Northwest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kentucky Bancshares. First Financial Northwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kentucky Bancshares and First Financial Northwest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Northwest 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Financial Northwest beats Kentucky Bancshares on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

