Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVXL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. 592,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,331. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $959.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

