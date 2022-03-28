Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 161,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 38,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

