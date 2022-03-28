ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Lessened by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 220.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 46.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS stock opened at $308.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.25.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

