ApeCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.33 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 51.7% higher against the dollar. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and $1.33 billion worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $15.27 or 0.00032537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.92 or 0.07049896 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,918.04 or 0.99962473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,500,000 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

