APi Group (NYSE:APG) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of APi Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.
NYSE APG opened at $21.36 on Friday. APi Group has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in APi Group by 413.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 216,346 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in APi Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in APi Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000.
APi Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
