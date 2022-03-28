Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Receives $12.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

APEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80.

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

