Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Strs Ohio’s 2nd Largest Position

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,760,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 214,578 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.8% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,377,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $174.72. The company had a trading volume of 80,471,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,036,176. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.