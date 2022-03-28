Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 248.45% and a negative net margin of 265.80%.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.07. 690,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APVO. UBS Group lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.