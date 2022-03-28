Aptinyx Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Aptinyx in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). William Blair also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 21.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aptinyx by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Aptinyx by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aptinyx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

