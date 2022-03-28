Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. 637,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.26. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $141,853.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $45,308.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,186 shares of company stock worth $364,181 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aqua Metals by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals (Get Rating)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.