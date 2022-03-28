Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Up 106.7% in March

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,144,400 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the February 28th total of 553,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,907.3 days.

EMBVF stock remained flat at $$6.75 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. Arca Continental has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

