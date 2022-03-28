Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.18 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

