Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.18 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
