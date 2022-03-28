ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) versus Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Financial Review

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

84.9% of Sempra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sempra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sempra Energy and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sempra Energy 10.84% 11.14% 3.94% ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -5.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sempra Energy and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sempra Energy 0 4 4 0 2.50 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sempra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $146.29, indicating a potential downside of 9.96%. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.18%. Given ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II is more favorable than Sempra Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sempra Energy and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sempra Energy $12.86 billion 4.04 $1.32 billion $4.11 39.53 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A

Sempra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II.

Summary

Sempra Energy beats ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG. The SDG&E segment offers electric and natural gas services. The SoCalGas segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage systems. The Sempra Texas Utilities segment comprises the equity method investments in Oncor Holdings and Sharyland Holdings. The Sempra Mexico segment includes the operating companies of IENova. The Sempra LNG segment develops natural gas storage and related pipeline facilities. The company was founded on October 11, 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.