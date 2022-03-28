Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arhaus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,402,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

