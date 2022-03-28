Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arhaus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.81.
Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69.
Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.
