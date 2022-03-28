Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Up 144.0% in March

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 144.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.51) to GBX 4,950 ($65.17) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.99) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,751.00.

ASHTY stock opened at $276.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.67. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $236.38 and a fifty-two week high of $349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

