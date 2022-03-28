ASOS’s (ASC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 7,200 ($94.79) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.82) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.99) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($72.41) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,913.85 ($51.53).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 1,554 ($20.46) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 1,502 ($19.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,924 ($77.99). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,939.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,380.32.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($29.21), for a total value of £5,936,246.61 ($7,814,963.94).

ASOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.