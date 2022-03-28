Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.
NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.60 on Friday. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.51.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
