Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Assertio alerts:

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.60 on Friday. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio (Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.