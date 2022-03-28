Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

NYSE ASB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. 957,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,377. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.