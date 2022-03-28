Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) will post $2.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57 billion. Assurant posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $10.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $10.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.74.

AIZ stock opened at $184.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.68. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant has a 12-month low of $139.89 and a 12-month high of $184.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 99.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 597.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

