ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,600 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the February 28th total of 513,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.8 days.

Shares of ATSAF opened at $34.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $42.17.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATSAF shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.