Australian Unity Office Fund (AOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Australian Unity Office Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

