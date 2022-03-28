Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $108,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,072 shares of company stock worth $2,894,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AVLR opened at $96.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

