Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,579 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,663. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

