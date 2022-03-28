Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,963 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $101,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $53.38 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $56.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

