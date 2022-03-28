Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $606,000 Stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKF traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.73. 1,277,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,314. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $55.95.

