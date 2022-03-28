Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $668,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exelon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

EXC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. 5,698,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,247,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.