Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $691,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,371.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 157,365 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 468.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 87,440 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 802.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 82,195 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,909,000.

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. 124,224 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74.

