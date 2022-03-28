Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $734,000 Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Novavax by 139.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after acquiring an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,107,000 after acquiring an additional 74,187 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $64,873,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Novavax by 173.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 117,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Novavax by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVAX stock traded down $7.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,949,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,203. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $144.01. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $65.82 and a one year high of $277.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

