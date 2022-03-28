Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 159.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,336. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06.

