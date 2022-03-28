Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 411 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 77.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 66,744 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 20.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $204,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

