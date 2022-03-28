Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Illumina by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $341.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.79 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.12 and a 200 day moving average of $376.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.