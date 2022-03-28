Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

NYSE IPG opened at $36.45 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

