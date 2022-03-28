Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AB stock opened at $46.08 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.99%.

AB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.58.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

