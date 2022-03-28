Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,195 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after purchasing an additional 375,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,217,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LSI traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.53. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

