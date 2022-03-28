Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Booking by 11.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Booking by 11.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,729.00.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,247.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,317.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,358.31. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 79.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

