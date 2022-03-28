Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,343.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $59.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.26. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $53.99 and a 12-month high of $70.47.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.