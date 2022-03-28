Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,668 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.63.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $219.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.99. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

