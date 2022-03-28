Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,019 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,019 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 46.16 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 33.46 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 56.06.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 91.67.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

