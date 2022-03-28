Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,077 shares of company stock valued at $41,821,835. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.99.

ENPH stock opened at $193.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.01 and a beta of 1.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

