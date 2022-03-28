Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 977.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

SPOT stock opened at $146.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.30 and its 200-day moving average is $214.99. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $118.20 and a twelve month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

