AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $60.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

AXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,564. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.78. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

