AXPR (AXPR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $85,725.00

AXPR (AXPR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $85,725.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AXPR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00110837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.