AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $49.32 on Friday. AZZ has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AZZ by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 38,639 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of AZZ by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of AZZ by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

